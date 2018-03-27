Mantashe: Zimbabwe's land expropriation was done wrongly
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says South Africa has worked closely with Zimbabwe during the land redistribution process, admitting that it was done in the wrong way.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says Zimbabwe rushed into land expropriation without compensation and this harmed the country's food security and economy, adding that government will not allow this to happen in South Africa.
Land redistribution is a contentious issue among political parties, racial groups and activists.
Mantashe joined a number of panellists to discuss the African National Congress' adopted policy to expropriate land without compensation in Illovo on Tuesday.
“Later on they attached extension officers to a group of small farmers of the five-hectare households, much later. That was trying to transform what was the land redistribution, almost described as land grabs into a productive programme.”
Mantashe says it is important that everyone affected by land redistribution work together to finally put this matter to bed.
“We should understand the fears of those who sit on the land when we speak of land expropriation without compensation. It is not a policy to drive whites to the sea.”
The minister says there is not a shortage of land in the country and it should therefore only be shared fairly among all.
