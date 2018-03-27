Popular Topics
Mantashe: Land expropriation not a policy to drive white people into the sea

Government, farmers and activists are taking part in a two-day national forum land dialogue in Illovo.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: EWN
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says certain comments on land redistribution are dangerous and must be stopped.

The land issue has become a hotly contested topic after a motion was passed in Parliament to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Government, farmers and activists are taking part in a two-day national forum land dialogue in Illovo.

Mantashe has addressed concerns surrounding land expropriation.

“The fears of those who sit on the land when you talk about expropriation without compensation, it’s not a policy to drive white people into sea. That is not the policy. It will never be the policy of the ANC, unless the ANC becomes something else.”

Mantashe says greedy farmers who own large portions of land will be dealt with first as government moves to expropriate land.

He says while some South Africans are hungry for land, some white farmers are greedy and buy more land as it becomes available.

“When a person is greedy and takes every piece of land for himself, that person should be the first for expropriation because he doesn’t need land.”

He says there’s enough land for all South Africans.

Mantashe has reiterated that land redistribution will be done in a responsible manner.

SA ECONOMY

Mantasha has also shared tweets on the matter. He says any interventions should not harm the economy.

He has also condemned violence linked to land redistribution. In a tweet, the minister said: "Anarchy must not be allowed to flourish. It must be dealt with and we must allow law enforcement agencies to do their work."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Popular in Local

