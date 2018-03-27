Mantashe: Land expropriation not a policy to drive white people into the sea
Government, farmers and activists are taking part in a two-day national forum land dialogue in Illovo.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says certain comments on land redistribution are dangerous and must be stopped.
#LandDebate Mantashe: It is not the policy of the ANC to drive white people into the sea. It has never been.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2018
#LandDebate Mantashe: There are people who are greedy and want to own all the land. They will be the first candidates for land expropriation.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2018
The land issue has become a hotly contested topic after a motion was passed in Parliament to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
Mantashe has addressed concerns surrounding land expropriation.
“The fears of those who sit on the land when you talk about expropriation without compensation, it’s not a policy to drive white people into sea. That is not the policy. It will never be the policy of the ANC, unless the ANC becomes something else.”
Mantashe says greedy farmers who own large portions of land will be dealt with first as government moves to expropriate land.
He says while some South Africans are hungry for land, some white farmers are greedy and buy more land as it becomes available.
“When a person is greedy and takes every piece of land for himself, that person should be the first for expropriation because he doesn’t need land.”
He says there’s enough land for all South Africans.
Mantashe has reiterated that land redistribution will be done in a responsible manner.
SA ECONOMY
Mantasha has also shared tweets on the matter. He says any interventions should not harm the economy.
"We must ensure that we do not undermine future investment in the economy, or damage agricultural production & food security"— Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) March 27, 2018
He has also condemned violence linked to land redistribution. In a tweet, the minister said: "Anarchy must not be allowed to flourish. It must be dealt with and we must allow law enforcement agencies to do their work."
Anarchy must not be allowed to flourish. It must be dealt with & we must allow law enforcement agencies to do their work #LandReformDialogue— Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) March 27, 2018
