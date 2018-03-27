Man arrested for murder of Reclaim The City activist
Popular Cape Town activist Zamuxolo Dolophini known as “Rasta" was stabbed to death outside the Helen Bowden Nurses Home in Greenpoint last Sunday night.
CAPE TOWN - Lobby group Reclaim The City says a man has been arrested and has subsequently appeared in court for the murder of one of its activists.
Reclaim the City members who've been occupying the property since March last year have renamed it Ahmed Kathrada House.
The group's Bevil Lucas says the man charged in connection with Rasta's death worked as a security guard at the premises.
“One of the employees of the contracted security company has been arrested in connection with the murder. He has appeared in court and the matter will be heard on 30 May.”
A memorial service will be held at the property on Wednesday evening.
