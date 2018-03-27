Magwaza: SAA can be turned around
South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson JB Magwaza admits the airline has serious governance problems and a lack of capacity and skills.
CAPE TOWN - South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson JB Magwaza says the airline is a solid business with a good future.
Magwaza hasn’t minced words before Parliament’s finance committee.
He admits the airline has serious governance problems and a lack of capacity and skills.
The chairperson says the previous board interfered in the day to day running of the airline, creating confusion.
Magwaza says the airline can be turned around, but it will take time.
Just four months into the job, Magwaza says it’s apparent a lack of capable leadership is one of the airline’s most pressing challenges.
He says that organisational culture is poor and employees do not always act in the best interests of the airline.
But he’s warned that unless the airline’s capital structure is urgently reviewed, the spiral of debt will continue.
He says that previous turnaround strategies had potential but were not implemented due to a lack of capacity at an executive level.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
S&P raises SA GDP forecast from 1% to 2%
-
Ramaphosa: Youth Employment Service will change lives
-
DTI: We will sign Africa free trade area agreement
-
Cosatu: Treat workers well and they'll be motivated to work hard
-
Capitec FY profit rises 18 pct
-
Eskom: Tariff hike request likely to be spread over a few years
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.