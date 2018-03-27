Magwaza: SAA can be turned around

South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson JB Magwaza admits the airline has serious governance problems and a lack of capacity and skills.

CAPE TOWN - South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson JB Magwaza says the airline is a solid business with a good future.

Magwaza hasn’t minced words before Parliament’s finance committee.

He admits the airline has serious governance problems and a lack of capacity and skills.

The chairperson says the previous board interfered in the day to day running of the airline, creating confusion.

Magwaza says the airline can be turned around, but it will take time.

Just four months into the job, Magwaza says it’s apparent a lack of capable leadership is one of the airline’s most pressing challenges.

He says that organisational culture is poor and employees do not always act in the best interests of the airline.

But he’s warned that unless the airline’s capital structure is urgently reviewed, the spiral of debt will continue.

He says that previous turnaround strategies had potential but were not implemented due to a lack of capacity at an executive level.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)