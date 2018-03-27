Magashule: No space in ANC for members who take party to court

The party hopes that the dispute resolution committee will help avoid damning court findings against it, which ultimately destabilises the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) members may now face expulsion from the party if they take the organisation to court.

The party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule has told Eyewitness News that there is no space for its members who want to take their grievances with the organisation to the courts and not resolve them within party structures.

Several court rulings against the ANC brought by party members nearly collapsed its December conference.

One of the ANC’s crucial conference resolutions is the formation of the dispute resolution committee, which ANC members can approach with grievances about the party.

The party hopes that the committee will help avoid damning court findings against it, which ultimately destabilises the organisation.

But what happens if ANC members are not fully satisfied with how the committee has resolved their issues?

The ANC’s Magashule says that members have no choice but to just trust and accept the committe’s findings.

"They must have confidenece in that. That's how we resolve political issues as a political party and particularly the ANC as a liberation movement."

Magashule says members that are not satisfied with the dispute resolution process should rather leave the organisation than approach the court.