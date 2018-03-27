Magashule: No space in ANC for members who take party to court
The party hopes that the dispute resolution committee will help avoid damning court findings against it, which ultimately destabilises the organisation.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) members may now face expulsion from the party if they take the organisation to court.
The party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule has told Eyewitness News that there is no space for its members who want to take their grievances with the organisation to the courts and not resolve them within party structures.
Several court rulings against the ANC brought by party members nearly collapsed its December conference.
One of the ANC’s crucial conference resolutions is the formation of the dispute resolution committee, which ANC members can approach with grievances about the party.
The party hopes that the committee will help avoid damning court findings against it, which ultimately destabilises the organisation.
But what happens if ANC members are not fully satisfied with how the committee has resolved their issues?
The ANC’s Magashule says that members have no choice but to just trust and accept the committe’s findings.
"They must have confidenece in that. That's how we resolve political issues as a political party and particularly the ANC as a liberation movement."
Magashule says members that are not satisfied with the dispute resolution process should rather leave the organisation than approach the court.
More in Politics
-
EFF accuses Topbet of arrogance after meeting no-show
-
ANC digging deep to align party & state presidency terms
-
'ANC members must avoid courts, come to new dispute resolution committee'
-
DA MPs against diversity clause say they are not anti-transformation
-
ANC warns members against using party structures to back state capture accused
-
Zuma expected to have day in court soon
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.