[LISTEN] Up close & personal with Zakes Bantwini
Radio 702 | In an interview with Talk Radio 702’s #WeekendBreakfast host Phemelo Motene, Bantwini highlighted the role education played in his life.
JOHANNESBURG - Durban-based artist and music producer Zakes Bantwini is an award-winning artist with multiple albums under his belt.
In an interview with Talk Radio 702’s #WeekendBreakfast host Phemelo Motene, Bantwini highlighted the role education played in his life and shared his views on the music industry in South Africa.
Bantwini says South Africa has a few musicians who have something to fall back on when things don’t go well on the music side.
“I don’t have anything to fall back on, music has to work! I studied music, I have a qualification in music. So music has to work.”
Bantwini says that he tells a lot of people that he’s not the same as other musicians, adding he doesn’t want to be a one-hit wonder.
“Going to school doesn’t only give you a degree, going to school gives you human capital.”
