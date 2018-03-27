[LISTEN] Up close & personal with Zakes Bantwini

Radio 702 | In an interview with Talk Radio 702’s #WeekendBreakfast host Phemelo Motene, Bantwini highlighted the role education played in his life.

JOHANNESBURG - Durban-based artist and music producer Zakes Bantwini is an award-winning artist with multiple albums under his belt.

In an interview with Talk Radio 702’s #WeekendBreakfast host Phemelo Motene, Bantwini highlighted the role education played in his life and shared his views on the music industry in South Africa.

Bantwini says South Africa has a few musicians who have something to fall back on when things don’t go well on the music side.

“I don’t have anything to fall back on, music has to work! I studied music, I have a qualification in music. So music has to work.”

Bantwini says that he tells a lot of people that he’s not the same as other musicians, adding he doesn’t want to be a one-hit wonder.

“Going to school doesn’t only give you a degree, going to school gives you human capital.”

For more information listen to the audios above.