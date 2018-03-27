Popular Topics
[LISTEN] How cameras caught Cameron Bancroft red-handed

| Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka interviewed the head of Production at SuperSport, Alvin Naicker, about the Australian cricket ball-tampering incident.

CAPE TOWN - Local cameramen were following Cameron Bancroft's every move during the third Test in Cape Town after noting something strange was going on.

Bancroft, along with now suspended captain Steve Smith, admitted to ball-tampering on day 3 of the Test after television cameras captured the Australian opener rubbing the match ball with yellow tape.

Alvin Naicker, head of Production at SuperSport said it all started down in Durban.

“We had already known that there was a lot of reversing with the ball after 25 overs [in Durban], so the cameramen were instructed to keep an eye on whoever is working the ball. To shine the ball is a normal thing and it is understood.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

