[LISTEN] Gwede Mantashe outlines plans for mining sector
Radio 702 | 702’s Karima Brown speaks to Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe about the controversial revised Mining Charter and the mining sector.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has come under fire for failing to involve mining communities in talks around changes to the Mining Charter.
Mantashe says one of his priorities is to build trust and respect among the stakeholders.
Speaking to 702’s Karima Brown, Mantashe says he is going to treat everyone with respect and expects them to reciprocate that respect.
“Trust is not declared, trust is built in the trenches.”
Mantashe says they found not all stakeholders were against the 30% target in the charter.
“They said the issue was that the charter was gazetted without consultation. We told them we want to consult them sufficiently.”
For more information listen to the audio above.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] How cameras caught Cameron Bancroft red-handed
-
[LISTEN] Finance Minister Nene on Moody's stable outlook
-
[LISTEN] Acting Sars Commissioner views appointment as opportunity to serve
-
[LISTEN] Jennifer Ferguson: We know there are more than just 3 of us
-
[LISTEN] Saftu raises concerns over China South Rail, Transnet agreement
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: DA should have chosen an unquestionable panel
-
[LISTEN] Lesufi: Sanitation is dignity
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs set to roll out phase one of e-visas
-
[LISTEN] Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recalls horror saw attack
-
[LISTEN] Lackay: Sars under Moyane was fiscal risk
-
[LISTEN] Sleep a very productive way to spend your time, combats Alzheimer’s
-
[PODCAST] The State We’re In: Captured (Episode 8)
-
[LISTEN] Tips for first-time home buyers
-
[LISTEN] What now after Life Esidimeni arbitration?
-
[LISTEN] 'I hope Mahlangu hears voices begging her... asking why?'
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: If DA is confident, why not open my hearing to public?
-
[LISTEN] #Listeriosis: How much money is Tiger Brands losing?
-
[LISTEN] Life Esidimeni judgment is groundbreaking - Health Ombud
-
[LISTEN] ‘Raising legal drinking age to 21 is a bad idea’
-
[LISTEN] Aaron Motsoaledi: Thabo Lekalakala must face charges
-
[LISTEN] 'I will not voluntarily testify against Zuma'
-
[LISTEN] Mpshe: I was not wrong to drop Zuma charges
-
[LISTEN] 'Shaun Abrahams has a duty to win a conviction'
-
[LISTEN] Sisulu: SA govt will handle land expropriation matter responsibly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.