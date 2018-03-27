[LISTEN] Gwede Mantashe outlines plans for mining sector

Radio 702 | 702’s Karima Brown speaks to Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe about the controversial revised Mining Charter and the mining sector.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has come under fire for failing to involve mining communities in talks around changes to the Mining Charter.

Mantashe says one of his priorities is to build trust and respect among the stakeholders.

Speaking to 702’s Karima Brown, Mantashe says he is going to treat everyone with respect and expects them to reciprocate that respect.

“Trust is not declared, trust is built in the trenches.”

Mantashe says they found not all stakeholders were against the 30% target in the charter.

“They said the issue was that the charter was gazetted without consultation. We told them we want to consult them sufficiently.”

For more information listen to the audio above.