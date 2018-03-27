[LISTEN] Former director at Grant Thornton speaks of sexual harassment

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

[LISTEN] Former director at Grant Thornton speaks of sexual harassment

| Former director of Grant Thornton South Africa Nerisha Singh tells her story of being a victim of sexual harassment at the company and the subsequent re-victimisation she faced.

JOHANNESBURG - Former director of Grant Thornton South Africa Nerisha Singh says after a disciplinary hearing for the man who sexually harassed her, she was asked by the company’s CEO to stay on in her position.

She says she was later surprised to learn that she was expected to only stay on in the company for just three months.

She adds she was later told that she would be let go because of her attitude in asserting her labour rights.

She says she was re-victimised.

Listen to the audio for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA