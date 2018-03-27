[LISTEN] Former director at Grant Thornton speaks of sexual harassment

Radio 702 | Former director of Grant Thornton South Africa Nerisha Singh tells her story of being a victim of sexual harassment at the company and the subsequent re-victimisation she faced.

JOHANNESBURG - Former director of Grant Thornton South Africa Nerisha Singh says after a disciplinary hearing for the man who sexually harassed her, she was asked by the company’s CEO to stay on in her position.

She says she was later surprised to learn that she was expected to only stay on in the company for just three months.

She adds she was later told that she would be let go because of her attitude in asserting her labour rights.

She says she was re-victimised.

