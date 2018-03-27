Lions winger Dyantyi out for six weeks
Star Lions winger, Aphiwe Dyantyi, has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a torn pectoral muscle.
Dyantyi sustained the injury in the disappointing 49-35 defeat to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires, which was the Lions’ third loss in Argentina and their second loss of the current Super Rugby season.
The 24-year-old Dyantyi has been in scintillating form for the Johannesburg based side and is tied with four other players in second place for the most tries this season with five tries to his name. Dyantyi joins a growing list of injured players that consist of captain Warren Whiteley, Jaco Kriel, Courtnall Skosan and Ruan Combrinck.
The other injury concerns for the Lions are Robert Kruger and Howard Mnisi who are struggling with concussion and a knee contusion respectively.
The Lions take on the Crusaders this weekend in what is a repeat of last year's Super Rugby final at the Emirates Airline Park.
