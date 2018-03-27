Lesufi calls for swift action after Atteridgeville school robbed
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he's deeply disturbed by yet another robbery at a school in Atteridgeville in Pretoria.
It is understood criminals broke into the Dr WF Nkomo High School on Monday and stole computers, laptops and nutrition food.
Last week robbers targeted a primary school in the same area and stole similar items.
Lesufi has called on police to act swiftly and arrest those responsible.
“The police and the law enforcement agencies need to come to our rescue because it is going to be very difficult for us to continue teaching our children when they can’t get food at school.”
