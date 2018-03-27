‘Years of leadership instability played major role’ in dept's financial shambles

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

‘Years of leadership instability played major role’ in dept's financial shambles

The Department of Water and Sanitation and its water boards racked up R4.5 billion in irregular expenditure during the 2016/17 financial year.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says years of leadership instability have played a major role in the collapse of financial controls at the Water and Sanitation Department.

The department and its water boards racked up R4.5 billion in irregular expenditure during the 2016/17 financial year, and there’s a question mark over its financial sustainability.

Makwetu and officials are briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts and the Water and Sanitation Oversight Committee.

The two committees are preparing to unleash a full-scale inquiry into the dire state that the department is in and will also be briefed by Treasury on Tuesday.

The position of director-general at the Department of Water and Sanitation has been a revolving door for years, with five serving during former minister Nomvula Mokonyne’s tenure alone, often in acting positions.

This is one of the underlying causes of the financial shambles at the department, according to Makwetu.

“Years of instability in leadership sometimes contributes to the deterioration in the systems of financial management and internal control.”

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been tasked to investigate some key infrastructure projects but will not be presenting on Tuesday for fear of jeopardising possible criminal prosecutions that might result.

The committee is to get a legal opinion on how to manage the SIU’s information.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA