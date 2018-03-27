Land issue is about 'restoring dignity & ownership'

Gwede Mantashe says there is a difference between restoration and expropriation which needs to be recognised first.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says there should be a debate on whether the term "expropriation" should be used with regards to land, as the land was taken in the first place.

Mantashe was addressing a national dialogue on the controversial land issue at an event in Illovo.

He has strongly condemned the current land grabs around the country, calling this anarchy which needs to be stopped by the police.

Mantashe says there is a difference between restoration and expropriation which needs to be recognised first.

“You are not expropriating, you are restoring both dignity and ownership of land.”

Mantashe says discussions around how the land ended up with its current owners should be discussed.

“In this debate, you must touch those emotional aspects of land dispossession because if we are not talking about them we are not going to heal and it’s not going to happen.”

Mantashe says some landowners are greedy, buying more land as it comes available while the majority of South Africans don't have any land.