Lack of cash, critical skills hindering SAA’s turnaround plan

SAA chief executive officer Vuyani Jarana says revenue management at the airline is poor and the airline’s bad public image is affecting its ability to attract critical skills.

CAPE TOWN - South African Airways (SAA) chief executive officer Vuyani Jarana says a lack of cash flow and critical skills are the airline’s most pressing needs right now.

Jarana’s told Parliament’s Finance Committee that the airline is not expected to make a profit for another three years, at least.

The airline will be making temporary appointments at the executive level in the coming weeks to boost its skills capacity.

Jarana says the negative public sentiment surrounding SAA is making it increasingly difficult to obtain credit and sell tickets.

The banks have closed off its credit lines, but Jarana says working capital is needed to effect a turnaround.

“We’re working around the clock to build a strategy to make the business profitable and the banks interested again.”

Jarana says revenue management at the airline is particularly poor and adds that the airline’s bad public image is also affecting its ability to attract much-needed critical skills.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)