Lack of cash, critical skills hindering SAA’s turnaround plan
SAA chief executive officer Vuyani Jarana says revenue management at the airline is poor and the airline’s bad public image is affecting its ability to attract critical skills.
CAPE TOWN - South African Airways (SAA) chief executive officer Vuyani Jarana says a lack of cash flow and critical skills are the airline’s most pressing needs right now.
Jarana’s told Parliament’s Finance Committee that the airline is not expected to make a profit for another three years, at least.
The airline will be making temporary appointments at the executive level in the coming weeks to boost its skills capacity.
Jarana says the negative public sentiment surrounding SAA is making it increasingly difficult to obtain credit and sell tickets.
The banks have closed off its credit lines, but Jarana says working capital is needed to effect a turnaround.
“We’re working around the clock to build a strategy to make the business profitable and the banks interested again.”
Jarana says revenue management at the airline is particularly poor and adds that the airline’s bad public image is also affecting its ability to attract much-needed critical skills.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.