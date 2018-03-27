KZN man gets 4 life sentences for stabbing sister’s children

Although Ben Mbele confessed and was given a hefty sentence, he has refused to explain why he did what he did.

JOHANNESBURG - A man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his sister's children in Ncukeni in KwaZulu-Natal has been handed four life sentences.

Ben Mbele told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that he stabbed the three children and cut off their left ears before leaving them laying in the house.

Mbele was arrested after a lengthy investigation.

Although he has confessed and was given a hefty sentence, he has refused to explain why he did what he did.

The police's Nqobile Gwala says they welcome the sentence.

“Our acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa also welcomed the sentence handed to the accused and also said the sentence will bring closure to the families who lost their family members.”