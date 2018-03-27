Judgment to be handed over in application to prevent signing of IPP contracts
Numsa made representations in court about how allowing independent power producers to supply the national grid will impact workers and employment in the coal sector.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria is expected to hand down judgment later this week regarding an urgent application to prevent the energy minister from signing contracts with independent power producers (IPP).
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) made representations in court about how allowing independent power producers to supply the national grid will impact workers and employment in the coal sector.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says their application in court is two-fold.
“We are asking the court to implement the interdict against the minister of energy from signing on the IPP contracts until the pending application which was launched originally by the Coal Transporters Forum is heard in court. The other relief that we’re asking for is that we want the court to give us permission to join that original application.”
