Judgment in Henri van Breda murder trial to be delivered in May

Van Breda is accused of murdering three members of his family and seriously injuring his sister in an attack at their Stellenbosch home in 2015.

CAPE TOWN - Judgment in the case against triple murder accused Henri van Breda will now be delivered on 21 May.

The verdict was supposed to be handed down on 23 April.

Judge Mushtak Parker began Tuesday’s brief proceedings by refuting claims he’s replacing Judge Siraj Desai in the trial.

Parker says he’s merely here to oversee the postponement and that Desai will be in court for the judgment.

He hasn’t given reasons why the matter’s been adjourned to May.

Van Breda will remain out on bail until then.

WATCH: Van Breda judgment postponed to May

