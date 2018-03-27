JMPD warns motorists to behave ahead of Easter weekend

JMPD says roadblocks will be set up on all major and busy roads and freeways. Johannesburg emergency services will remain on high alert throughout the long weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has warned all motorists to behave on the roads during the Easter long weekend.

JMPD says roadblocks will be set up on all major and busy roads and freeways.

Johannesburg emergency services will remain on high alert throughout the long weekend.

Police have added that there will be crime-prevention operations by all law enforcement agencies including stop and search operations and as raids on liquor outlets.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “as there is a fine of R1000 if you cross a solid white line or if you overtake in the face of oncoming traffic. Do not overload as pressure is low on tyres or on braking systems on overloaded vehicles. Everyone will be expected to buckle up and to wear a safety belt at all times.”