Jason Rohde murder trial to resume in WC High Court
Rohde's accused of killing his wife, Susan, at the Spier Wine Estate in July 2016.
CAPE TOWN - The murder trial of alleged wife killer Jason Rohde resumes in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.
Rohde's accused of killing his wife, Susan, at the Spier Wine Estate in July 2016.
The accused claims his spouse committed suicide, while a state post-mortem has found she was strangled.
The trial proceeds today with the focus on evidence relating to injuries around Susan Rohde’s neck.
She was found with a hair iron cord around her neck, in the bathroom of the hotel suite she was staying in with her husband.
Before a week-long adjournment in the trial, the court heard emotional testimony from accused’s brother-in-law.
Michael Holmes, who lives in Australia, told the court the accused phoned him a few days after his wife's death.
Holmes says Rohde sobbed and cried profusely during the call, adding he could hear him repeatedly saying, “I killed her.”
During cross-examination, Holmes conceded he understood this to have meant that he killed his wife emotionally.
Rohde admits his relationship with his spouse had become strained after she learnt of an affair.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Dozens arrested after violent protests over land in Hermanus
-
Guptas in hot water in India after court no-show
-
Hawks: State ready to proceed with Zuma prosecution
-
[CARTOON] 'Danny Boy, The Truth, The Truth is Calling!'
-
[CARTOON] Aussies in a Sticky Situation
-
CT motorists warned of delays on N1 outbound after trucks collide
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.