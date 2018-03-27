Jason Rohde murder trial to resume in WC High Court

Rohde's accused of killing his wife, Susan, at the Spier Wine Estate in July 2016.

CAPE TOWN - The murder trial of alleged wife killer Jason Rohde resumes in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Rohde's accused of killing his wife, Susan, at the Spier Wine Estate in July 2016.

The accused claims his spouse committed suicide, while a state post-mortem has found she was strangled.

The trial proceeds today with the focus on evidence relating to injuries around Susan Rohde’s neck.

She was found with a hair iron cord around her neck, in the bathroom of the hotel suite she was staying in with her husband.

Before a week-long adjournment in the trial, the court heard emotional testimony from accused’s brother-in-law.

Michael Holmes, who lives in Australia, told the court the accused phoned him a few days after his wife's death.

Holmes says Rohde sobbed and cried profusely during the call, adding he could hear him repeatedly saying, “I killed her.”

During cross-examination, Holmes conceded he understood this to have meant that he killed his wife emotionally.

Rohde admits his relationship with his spouse had become strained after she learnt of an affair.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)