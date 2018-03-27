Jared Leto voices his support for student protests
The 46-year-old star has come out in support of the March for the Our Lives events, describing the awareness of young people across the country as 'incredible'.
LONDON - Musician and actor Jared Leto has revealed he is "1,000%" behind the student protests in the US.
The 46-year-old star has come out in support of the March for the Our Lives events - which called for stricter guns laws to be introduced in the US - over the weekend, describing the awareness of young people across the country as "incredible".
Speaking to Music News Live, Jared explained: "What's happening now with young people in America being socially and politically active and making their voices heard, it's a phenomenon, it's a new generation of people learning to stand up and fight for what they believe in and I back it 1,000%.
"Often times, the young people are there to teach us as well, and it's just inspiring to see these kids in high school and junior high going out and taking to the streets and fighting for a safer and better place."
The events over the weekend were also supported by the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, all of whom attended rallies.
McCartney, 75, attended an event in New York City, where he paid tribute to his former Beatle bandmate John Lennon, who was shot dead on the streets of the city in December 1980.
The iconic singer - who attended the rally along with his wife Nancy Shevell - shared: "One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me."
McCartney admitted he didn't know whether the event would prompt any meaningful change, but he was still keen to show his support.
He said: "This is what we can do, so I'm here to do it."
McCartney's former bandmate was killed outside the Dakota apartment building in Manhattan, not far from where he protested, by gunman Mark David Chapman.
