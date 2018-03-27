Ex-director alleges sexual abuse by Grant Thornton SA head of forensics

Nerisha Singh says she's been left humiliated and traumatised after her employment was terminated when she laid a complaint against the company's head of forensics

JOHANNESBURG - A former director at Grant Thornton South Africa has spoken out about alleged sexual harassment and victimisation at the company.

Singh has revealed how her former boss made sexual advances towards her and touched her inappropriately in the workplace.

Speaking to the Eusebius McKaiser show, Singh says the abuse has left her scared and humiliated.

“Perhaps he was thinking if the gift didn’t work out that if he touches me, I might realise that I will be swept off my feet or something. But I was absolutely petrified.”

She says she was shocked when she learnt that her contract at the company would not be renewed.

“I really had to hold back the tears. I was determined to cry. At one point in the conversation, I said this is going to become a ‘he said, she said’ situation. I was also encouraged not to take it further.”

Grant Thornton South Africa says it will respond to Singh’s claims on Wednesday.

