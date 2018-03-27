Ex-director alleges sexual abuse by Grant Thornton SA head of forensics
Nerisha Singh says she's been left humiliated and traumatised after her employment was terminated when she laid a complaint against the company's head of forensics
JOHANNESBURG - A former director at Grant Thornton South Africa has spoken out about alleged sexual harassment and victimisation at the company.
Nerisha Singh says she's been left humiliated and traumatised after her employment was terminated when she laid a complaint against the company's head of forensics.
Singh has revealed how her former boss made sexual advances towards her and touched her inappropriately in the workplace.
Speaking to the Eusebius McKaiser show, Singh says the abuse has left her scared and humiliated.
“Perhaps he was thinking if the gift didn’t work out that if he touches me, I might realise that I will be swept off my feet or something. But I was absolutely petrified.”
She says she was shocked when she learnt that her contract at the company would not be renewed.
“I really had to hold back the tears. I was determined to cry. At one point in the conversation, I said this is going to become a ‘he said, she said’ situation. I was also encouraged not to take it further.”
Grant Thornton South Africa says it will respond to Singh’s claims on Wednesday.
LISTEN: Former director breaks silence on sex harassment at Grant Thornton SA
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Guptas in hot water in India after court no-show
-
Hermanus tense following land grab attempt - witness
-
Roadblocks ahead for President Ramaphosa after Moody's win
-
Mantashe: Land expropriation not a policy to drive white people into the sea
-
S&P raises SA GDP forecast from 1% to 2%
-
Cricket Australia boss arrives in South Africa with axe poised
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.