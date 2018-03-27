Hawks: State ready to proceed with Zuma prosecution
The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says that summonses have been served on both Jacob Zuma and french arms company Thales.
PRETORIA - The Hawks believe that the serving of the summonses on former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales shows that the State is finally ready to proceed with the criminal prosecution.
The move on Monday follows the announcement two weeks ago that Zuma’s latest representations on why he should not be prosecuted were unsuccessful.
The Supreme Court ruled last year that the 2009 decision to halt the case against ther former president was unlawful and set aside.
"The date has been set for 6 April nd as such we cannot give any details, however as of right now, the State is ready to proceed.
A represenative of the French company is expected to appear in court alongside Zuma, however, it’s understood a person has not yet been been chosen.
Thales' attorney declined to comment on these latest developments saying that he’s not received any instructions from his client.
