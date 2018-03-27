Guptas in hot water in India after court no-show
The Gupta family were to explain how they amassed several properties.
JOHANNESBURG – They are not only in trouble with the law in South Africa, the Guptas are in even hotter water in India.
It's unclear how Indian authorities are going to react after the Gupta brothers failed to appear in a local court.
They were to explain how they amassed several properties.
It is understood that Indian officials suspect that the Guptas unlawfully brought money into the country and then fraudulently obtained properties.
Earlier this month, they sent their accountant to face tax authorities and were granted a 10-day extension. But they failed to appear before the court on Monday.
Indian journalist Venkat Narayan says: “They have not specifically said what they will do if the Guptas do not show up, but they will absolutely make things difficult for them.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in World
-
[CARTOON] Aussies in a Sticky Situation
-
Vilified Smith not alone in murky world of finding an edge in sport
-
Porn star sues Trump's personal lawyer for defamation
-
Gupta brothers reportedly fail to show up at Indian tax court
-
US, EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack
-
Ex-Playboy model tells CNN she 'was in love' with Trump
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.