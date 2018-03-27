Guptas, Duduzane Zuma & Dudu Myeni to be summoned to inquiry

Chairperson of the inquiry Zukiswa Rantho has also received a threatening phone call accusing the committee of being biased in its work.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee says it will be forging ahead with its plans to summons outstanding witnesses to appear before its inquiry into mismanagement at Eskom.

Chairperson of the inquiry Zukiswa Rantho says addresses provided to the Independent Electoral Commission will be used to issue summonses on the Gupta brothers, the former president's son Duduzane Zuma and former South African Airways board chairperson, Dudu Myeni.

Rantho has also received a threatening phone call accusing the committee of being biased in its work.

Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee has on Tuesday met behind closed doors to discuss outstanding matters related to its inquiry, including what to do about those refusing to accept a summons to testify.

Rantho says the summonses will be put in their letterboxes if necessary.

She says she received a call over the weekend in which the caller accused the committee of being fed information.

Rantho says the caller said people who gave them information were people used by Pravin Gordhan to only give them that information, but they didn't get to the second part or the other version that is contrary to what they got.

She says the inquiry won't be calling any more witnesses and expects to table a final report to Parliament by June.