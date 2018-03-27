Golden casts of Mandela’s hands sold for $10m in bitcoin
A Canadian cryptocurrency exchange says it plans to use the artefacts to launch a global tour titled ‘Golden Hands of Nelson Mandela’ to educate young people about Mandela’s life.
JOHANNESBURG - A Canadian cryptocurrency exchange firm has bought four golden casts of former President Nelson Mandela’s hands for $10 million.
Arbitrade, which bought the casts from South African businessman Malcolm Duncan, says it plans to use the artefacts to launch a global tour titled “Golden Hands of Nelson Mandela” to educate young people about Mandela’s life.
2018 is the year the global peace icon would have celebrated his 100 birthday.
Mandela died at the age of 95 in December 2013.
