Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste won't answer questions in Parly, say lawyers

Jooste was invited to appear before a joint meeting on Wednesday of four committees, including those of finance and public accounts.

CAPE TOWN - Lawyers acting for former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste say he won’t be coming to Parliament to answer questions.

But his lawyers say that appearing before the committees could put his right to a fair trial in jeopardy.

More to follow.