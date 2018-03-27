Former Grant Thornton employee ‘living in fear’ after alleged sexual harassment

Nerisha Singh has spoken out about how she’s been left humiliated and traumatised after her employment was terminated when she laid a complaint against the company’s head of forensics.

JOHANNESBURG - A former director at Grant Thornton South Africa says she lives in constant fear after allegedly falling victim to sexual harassment and victimisation at the company.

She claims the alleged abuse started in 2017 when her former boss made sexual advances towards her and touched her inappropriately in the workplace.

Speaking on the Eusebius Mckaiser show on Talk Radio 702 earlier on Tuesday, Singh says she believes she is not the only victim.

“She said to me this has also happened to me. He’s also given me expensive gifts and I’ve also had to deal with the rage after rejecting him.”

Grant Thornton SA is yet to respond to the allegations.

