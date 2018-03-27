FNB UJ book semi-final spot, Madibaz suffer relegation

FNB Maties secured a potential home final when they played out to an entertaining 33-33 draw with top of the table rivals FNB NWU.

JOHANNESBURG - FNB UJ have secured a semi-final spot in this season's Varsity Cup after narrowly beating top four rivals FNB UCT 18-17 in Johannesburg.

Both sides got off to a nervy start, with UCT looking like the team to break the deadlock only to be met by a resolute defense from the hosts.

The home side, however, scored the first try through star scrum-half Bradley Thain. UCT were quick to hit back, though, and scored a try of their own through Pieter Schoonraad that levelled the game.

The teams went into the break with the scores level, only for UJ to come out the blocks firing and take a six point lead through two successful penalties from fly-half Kobus Engelbrecht.

A seven point try from replacement David Meilhuizen shifted the momentum towards the Cape side, only for Tatendaishe Mujawo to settle the game with a try in the 66th minute.

FNB Maties secured a potential home final when they played out to an entertaining 33-33 draw with top of the table rivals FNB NWU.

A tightly contested first-half saw Pukke go into the break 26-21 ahead as they looked to become the first team to beat Maties in this year’s competition.

The men from Stellenbosch started the second-half much the stronger of the two teams and raced into a 33-26 lead thanks to a penalty and converted try by Ernst van Ryhn.

The home side’s domination was short lived as Jimmy Mpailane won the ball from the kick off, with the ball bouncing in Henko Marai’s favour for the substitute to cross the white wash and level the scores once again.

Chris Smith attempted two drop goals in the final minutes of the game, but both were unsuccessful as the contest ended in a scintillating draw.

FNB Shimlas claimed Bloemfontein bragging rights as they hammered FNB CUT 69-33.

Shimlas ran in nine tries as fly-half Lubabalo Dobela stole the show at Shimla Park. The number 10 ran in two tries and slotted over seven conversions on his way to 24 points in the match.

At the bottom of the table, FNB Madibaz were relegated from next season’s competition after being annihilated 82-21 at the hands of FNB Tuks.

Xolisa Guma scored a hat-trick that included a seven point try while Cameron Hufke, Stephan Smith and Marnus Potgieter all scored twice in a dominant performance from the Pretoria side.

The semi-finals will take place on 2 April with NWU hosting UJ at 4:30pm and Wits travelling to the Danie Craven Stadium to take on Maties at 7pm.