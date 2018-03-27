Family of murdered Manuela Pietropaolo relieved husband denied bail

Former top banker, Enzo Pietropaulo, is accused of killing his wife Manuela in Alberton last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of an East Rand grandmother who died of multiple gunshot wounds say they are relieved that her estranged husband has been denied bail.

On Monday, the Palm Ridge magistrates court heard that the accused failed to prove exceptional circumstances why he should be released on bail.

Serena Nicolaide says that it's been an emotional journey but they are all pleased with the outcome.

"There's still a long road ahead and while this may be a small victory, nothign will bring Manuela back. We are, however, one step closer to justice."

Earlier this year, Pietropaolo abandoned his bail application but this month, to the family's surprise, reapplied when he hired a new legal team.

It's not yet clear if he will appeal the judgement but the family fear if he is not under police watch, their safety is at risk.