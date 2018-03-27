Family of murdered Manuela Pietropaolo relieved husband denied bail
Former top banker, Enzo Pietropaulo, is accused of killing his wife Manuela in Alberton last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of an East Rand grandmother who died of multiple gunshot wounds say they are relieved that her estranged husband has been denied bail.
Former top banker, Enzo Pietropaolo, is accused of killing his wife Manuela in Alberton last year.
On Monday, the Palm Ridge magistrates court heard that the accused failed to prove exceptional circumstances why he should be released on bail.
Serena Nicolaide says that it's been an emotional journey but they are all pleased with the outcome.
"There's still a long road ahead and while this may be a small victory, nothign will bring Manuela back. We are, however, one step closer to justice."
Earlier this year, Pietropaolo abandoned his bail application but this month, to the family's surprise, reapplied when he hired a new legal team.
It's not yet clear if he will appeal the judgement but the family fear if he is not under police watch, their safety is at risk.
Popular in Local
-
Dozens arrested after violent protests over land in Hermanus
-
Hawks: State ready to proceed with Zuma prosecution
-
[CARTOON] 'Danny Boy, The Truth, The Truth is Calling!'
-
'It's wonderful to work with people who are trying to do the right thing'
-
Hawks serve indictment on Zuma
-
[CARTOON] Aussies in a Sticky Situation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.