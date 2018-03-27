Eskom staff urged to blow whistle on corruption

Eskom board member Nelisiwe Magubane the board is confident that it will successfully return Eskom to financial stability and sustainability, but will need everyone to work together.

CAPE TOWN - The new Eskom board has wasted no time in its attempts to clean up the power utility of corruption.

A board representative has on Tuesday told Parliament's energy portfolio committee that all governance concerns at Eskom are being addressed.

Eskom board member Nelisiwe Magubane has encouraged those with information of wrongdoing to come forward without any fear.

Her call comes as all three credit rating agencies express concern about leadership and governance challenges at the power utility.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the members of the new board in January.

Magubane says whistleblowers should feel free to come forward with any evidence of corrupt activity.

Magubane says the board is confident that it will successfully return Eskom to financial stability and sustainability, but will need everyone to work together.

“We have encouraged people to use the whistleblowing facility and to openly talk about what they know. The response has been very positive in that there are now 239 matters being investigated.”

Lifestyle audits for all employees two levels below the chief executive officer are also on the cards as the board tries to rid Eskom of all corrupt elements.

The company says the appointment of the board is already resulting in increased investor confidence.