Eskom staff urged to blow whistle on corruption
Eskom board member Nelisiwe Magubane the board is confident that it will successfully return Eskom to financial stability and sustainability, but will need everyone to work together.
CAPE TOWN - The new Eskom board has wasted no time in its attempts to clean up the power utility of corruption.
A board representative has on Tuesday told Parliament's energy portfolio committee that all governance concerns at Eskom are being addressed.
Eskom board member Nelisiwe Magubane has encouraged those with information of wrongdoing to come forward without any fear.
Her call comes as all three credit rating agencies express concern about leadership and governance challenges at the power utility.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the members of the new board in January.
Magubane says whistleblowers should feel free to come forward with any evidence of corrupt activity.
Magubane says the board is confident that it will successfully return Eskom to financial stability and sustainability, but will need everyone to work together.
“We have encouraged people to use the whistleblowing facility and to openly talk about what they know. The response has been very positive in that there are now 239 matters being investigated.”
Lifestyle audits for all employees two levels below the chief executive officer are also on the cards as the board tries to rid Eskom of all corrupt elements.
The company says the appointment of the board is already resulting in increased investor confidence.
Popular in Business
-
100 companies sign up for YES initiative
-
‘SAA will not be attractive to investors for some time’
-
Youth urged to take advantage of YES initiative
-
Former Grant Thornton employee ‘living in fear’ after alleged sexual harassment
-
Ramaphosa: Youth Employment Service will change lives
-
Eskom objects to 5.2% tariff hike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.