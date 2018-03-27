EFF threatens to intensify protest at Topbet
The red berets called company reps to a meeting earlier this month, after Eyewitness News revealed how a group of about 20 female staff were strip-searched.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Ekurhuleni has threatened to intensify its protest at gambling franchise Topbet if management continues to refuse to meet with them.
The red berets called company reps to a meeting earlier this month, after Eyewitness News revealed how a group of about 20 female staff were strip-searched to find an employee who management accused of leaving menstrual blood in a toilet.
An agreement was reached by the parties, but the EFF claims that Topbet has failed to meet some of its conditions.
The EFF’s Mampuru Mampuru say Topbet is now only willing to speak through a legal representative.
“They must not have any disciplinary procedures against the 20 employees who have been victimised. They must ensure that all employees are treated equally.”
Topbet apologised for the strip-search and fired the manager responsible.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
