EFF accuses Topbet of arrogance after meeting no-show

The EFF in Ekurhuleni has accused gambling franchise Topbet of playing tricks and being arrogant after the company failed to honour its appointment with them.

The Topbet facility in Germiston. Picture: Facebook
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Ekurhuleni has accused gambling franchise Topbet of playing tricks and being arrogant after the company failed to honour its appointment with them.

Eyewitness News revealed earlier this month how at least 20 female staff were forced to undress and be physically inspected after menstrual blood was found in a toilet at the Topbet outlet in Germiston.

That soon led to a protest by the EFF, forcing Topbet to shut down.

The two parties met and reached an agreement to end the demonstration but the EFF claims that Topbet manangement now says it will only speak through a legal representative.

But the EFF's Mampuru Mampuru has dismissed that move.

"They did not give us a reason why they could not speak to us. These people have met some of the conditions which we have given to them. The only condition that they have met is a very arrogant condition, which they think that with money they can make everything go away (sic)."

Topbet apologised for the strip search and fired the manager responsible.

