EC Education Dept to meet with angry parents over HIV tests at school
A local NGO conducted HIV tests at the school and disclosed the results of at least two pupils in front of the class.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department says its officials will meet with angry parents of a Port Elizabeth school where children were subjected to HIV tests without parental consent.
The department on Monday held a meeting at Alfonso Arries Primary School.
The department's Loyiso Phulumani says consent forms were sent home with pupils but not all of them returned signed.
“The intervention to the school was not adequate. You can’t just have an open tent, where you conduct testing without any confidentiality. You must consult learners separately.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
