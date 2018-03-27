DTI: We will sign Africa free trade area agreement

Minister Rob Davies on Monday said that the country was fully committed to finalising the process after signing a declaration, supporting the establishment of the new trade deal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Trade and Industry Department says it will sign the African Continent Free Trade Area agreement once important components have been finalised.

The department's deputy Director-General Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter: "The reason South Africa only signed the declaration is due to legal processes, some of which we were not in a position to sign, so we could not sign on 21 March but we do intend to sign the agreement one al lthe critical components o he agreement have been finalised."

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week held off on signing the actual agreement, until the relevant laws and regulations are in place.