DTI: We will sign Africa free trade area agreement
Minister Rob Davies on Monday said that the country was fully committed to finalising the process after signing a declaration, supporting the establishment of the new trade deal.
JOHANNESBURG - The Trade and Industry Department says it will sign the African Continent Free Trade Area agreement once important components have been finalised.
The department's deputy Director-General Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter: "The reason South Africa only signed the declaration is due to legal processes, some of which we were not in a position to sign, so we could not sign on 21 March but we do intend to sign the agreement one al lthe critical components o he agreement have been finalised."
President Cyril Ramaphosa last week held off on signing the actual agreement, until the relevant laws and regulations are in place.
