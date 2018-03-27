Dept moving swiftly to finalise Mining Charter, says Mantashe

Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Monday night, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe insisted that the matter will be concluded by May.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says that his department is moving speedily to finalise the Mining Charter once and for all so that everyone can "get into the business of mining".

Two task teams have been set up to sort out disagreements around the charter, including consulting with affected communities in rural areas.

"To me, if we are hard at work, it is doable. We are going to look into all those issues that people are concerned with. There will be other issues raied by other people and we'll take them into account.'

Meanwhile, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says that it is concerned about the alleged lack of safety systems in place at Sibanye-Stillwater mines.

This follows the death of a mineworker at Sibanye's Rustenburg mine last week, bringing the death toll of miners at the company's mines up to five this year.

NUM says that this reflects an attitude of apathy towards the miners.

The union's Peter Bailey: "So surely the pyramid safety system shows you that there's near misses and then a fatality and we then engaged Sibanye about it and said 'look, your attitude is a serious contributary factor towards the killing of black mineworkers.'"