Dept moving swiftly to finalise Mining Charter, says Mantashe
Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Monday night, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe insisted that the matter will be concluded by May.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says that his department is moving speedily to finalise the Mining Charter once and for all so that everyone can "get into the business of mining".
Two task teams have been set up to sort out disagreements around the charter, including consulting with affected communities in rural areas.
Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Monday night, Mantashe insisted that the matter will be concluded by May.
"To me, if we are hard at work, it is doable. We are going to look into all those issues that people are concerned with. There will be other issues raied by other people and we'll take them into account.'
LISTEN: Mantashe outlines plans for mining sector
Meanwhile, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says that it is concerned about the alleged lack of safety systems in place at Sibanye-Stillwater mines.
This follows the death of a mineworker at Sibanye's Rustenburg mine last week, bringing the death toll of miners at the company's mines up to five this year.
NUM says that this reflects an attitude of apathy towards the miners.
The union's Peter Bailey: "So surely the pyramid safety system shows you that there's near misses and then a fatality and we then engaged Sibanye about it and said 'look, your attitude is a serious contributary factor towards the killing of black mineworkers.'"
Popular in Local
-
Dozens arrested after violent protests over land in Hermanus
-
Hawks: State ready to proceed with Zuma prosecution
-
[CARTOON] 'Danny Boy, The Truth, The Truth is Calling!'
-
'It's wonderful to work with people who are trying to do the right thing'
-
Hawks serve indictment on Zuma
-
[CARTOON] Aussies in a Sticky Situation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.