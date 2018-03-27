Dept & parents in talks after pupils tested for HIV without consent
Some parents are fuming after an NGO conducted HIV screenings of learners, and allegedly disclosed the results of at least two pupils.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department says ongoing discussions with angry parents will be conducted after some children at a Port Elizabeth school were subjected to HIV tests without their consent.
The department on Monday held a meeting at Alfonso Arries Primary School.
Some parents are fuming after an NGO conducted HIV screenings of learners, and allegedly disclosed the results of at least two pupils in front of other learners.
The Eastern Cape Education Department’s Loyiso Pulumani admits while consent forms were sent home with the pupils, not all parents signed them.
“The South African National Aids Council is drawing up recommendations that will be presented to the department. The recommendation will assist us in determining if we take the programme forward and in what manner we should with interventions.”
Meanwhile, the National Department of Basic Education has sent down a team to Port Elizabeth to investigate the issue.
The department alluded to the Children’s Act, saying children under the age of 12 need parental permission for tests of this nature.
