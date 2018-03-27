Popular Topics
CT man (54) who raped teen to remain behind bars until court appearance

The 54-year-old appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrates Court on Monday, following his arrest by law enforcement officials during an operation last week.

Pollsmoor prison in Tokai, Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Pollsmoor prison in Tokai, Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Lavender Hill man charged with raping a 17-year-old girl will remain behind bars at Pollsmoor Prison until his next court appearance in April.

The 54-year-old appeared in the Muizenberg magistrates court on Monday, following his arrest by law enforcement officials during an operation last week.

Authorities say the suspect met the teenager on social media and sexually groomed her before arranging to meet in person.

The 54-year-old accused has applied for legal aid.

On 3 April, he will apply for bail.

It's alleged that the accused posed as a much younger person and convinced the teenager to send him topless pictures of herself.

The two then apparently arranged to meet near Retreat station last week, but when the girl arrived and discovered the man lied about his age, she wanted to leave.

It's alleged he then forced himself on her, threatening to expose her pictures on social media if she left.

After reporting the matter to law enforcement officials, the victim worked with a team to stage a set-up to catch the accused red-handed.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

