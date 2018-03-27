Counselling to be provided to pupils after ‘sex list’ goes viral
The children whose names appear on the list are all believed to be minors who attend various schools in the Atlantis area.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department says it’s providing counselling to 31 children mentioned in a “sex list” that has gone viral on social media.
Social workers are working with the Western Cape Education Department to track down all the affected children, most of them girls.
The spokesperson for the Social Development MEC, Sihle Ngobese, says this is regarded as a case of cyberbullying and is being viewed in a serious light.
“Cyberbullying can be devastating to the emotional and psychological wellbeing of the victims, especially if they’re children. We’re extremely concerned at reports that one of the girls mentioned in the sex list has allegedly attempted to commit suicide.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
