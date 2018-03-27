Cosatu: Treat workers well and they'll be motivated to work hard

Cosatu has welcomed the postponement of the implementation of the national minimum wage bill, saying that with more time the bill can be strengthened and done correctly.

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant announced in Parliament on Monday night that the bill will not be implemented by 1 May as outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Unions had proposed a minimum wage of R26 per hour and business R11, but settled on R20.

Cosatu says that this is a good start and a step in the right direction.

The union's Mathew Parks says they will now campaign for the minimum wage to be increased yearly.

"You need workers who are motivated. It's difficult to find a worker who is motivated if you're going to pay him R11 an hour when he can barely take care of his family (sic). Treat a worker well and he'll be motivated to work hard."

Meanwhile, the minimum wage advisory panel chairperson Imraan Valodia says the panelists had to carefully make a decision on what the final minimum wage would be.

"If we push the wage up to far, you're likely to have unemployment growing and that's something that the economy can't have."