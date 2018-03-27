Cosatu: Treat workers well and they'll be motivated to work hard
Cosatu has welcomed the postponement of the implementation of the national minimum wage bill, saying that with more time the bill can be strengthened and done correctly.
JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu has welcomed the postponement of the implementation of the national minimum wage bill, saying that with more time the bill can be strengthened and done correctly.
Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant announced in Parliament on Monday night that the bill will not be implemented by 1 May as outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Unions had proposed a minimum wage of R26 per hour and business R11, but settled on R20.
Cosatu says that this is a good start and a step in the right direction.
The union's Mathew Parks says they will now campaign for the minimum wage to be increased yearly.
"You need workers who are motivated. It's difficult to find a worker who is motivated if you're going to pay him R11 an hour when he can barely take care of his family (sic). Treat a worker well and he'll be motivated to work hard."
Meanwhile, the minimum wage advisory panel chairperson Imraan Valodia says the panelists had to carefully make a decision on what the final minimum wage would be.
"If we push the wage up to far, you're likely to have unemployment growing and that's something that the economy can't have."
Popular in Business
-
'It's wonderful to work with people who are trying to do the right thing'
-
Labour Ministry unsure of date for implementation of national minimum wage
-
Eskom: Tariff hike request likely to be spread over a few years
-
Public Protector investigates $60m SAP contract
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
-
Oliphant says implementation date of minimum wage may not be attainable
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.