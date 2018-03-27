'Cop murders, attacks on police stations amount to high treason'

This is how Parliament's police committee has reacted to the recent murder of a South African Police Service member in Bloemfontein.

CAPE TOWN - The killing of law enforcement officers and attacks on police stations amount to high treason.

This is how Parliament's police committee has reacted to the recent murder of a South African Police Service member in Bloemfontein and the torching of a satellite police station in the Hermanus area.

Violent protests have hit the Overberg town in recent days following a failed land invasion.

Meanwhile, it remains tense in Hermanus.

Local journalist De Waal Steyn said: “The high school and primary school have closed for the term. The Hermanus CBD is like a ghost town, with many businesses not opening their doors because they have no staff.”