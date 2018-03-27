City of Tshwane cancels planned water interruptions
The city says the water stoppage was meant for the installation of a water supply pipeline connection in Moreleta Park.
JOHANNESBURG - Planned water interruptions scheduled for Wednesday in parts of Tshwane have been cancelled.
Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said: “The City of Tshwane sincerely apologises for the inconvenience that this cancellation may have caused. We still appeal to our residents to use water sparingly at all times.”
The planned water interruption scheduled for eastern suburbs for tomorrow Wednesday, 28 March 2018 has been cancelled. Areas: #WaterkloofGlen #Erasmuskloof #Wingate #Rietvalleirand #WaterkloofAH #ElardusPark #MoretelaPark. @Selbybok— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 27, 2018
