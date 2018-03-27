City of Tshwane cancels planned water interruptions

The city says the water stoppage was meant for the installation of a water supply pipeline connection in Moreleta Park.

JOHANNESBURG - Planned water interruptions scheduled for Wednesday in parts of Tshwane have been cancelled.

Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said: “The City of Tshwane sincerely apologises for the inconvenience that this cancellation may have caused. We still appeal to our residents to use water sparingly at all times.”