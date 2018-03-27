City of CT vows to address demands of Imizamo Yethu residents

The residents held a peaceful demonstration in Hout Bay on Monday before handing over a memorandum of grievances.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has promised to look into the demands of disgruntled Imizamo Yethu residents.

The residents held a peaceful demonstration in Hout Bay on Monday before handing over a memorandum of grievances.

WATCH: Imizamo Yethu residents stage peaceful protest

More than 190 families have been living on a section of fire ravaged land that has been earmarked for reblocking.

The city has been trying to secure a court order to relocate them so that the reblocking process can commence.

Protesting residents on Monday demanded fortnightly meetings with the city and community leaders, the reinstatement of electricity and adequate sanitation services.

Protest leader Pamela Sofika says residents don't want to move from the land because the city has been treating them like criminals.

Ward councillor Rob Quintas says he hopes residents will agree to smaller structures, ideal for the reblocking which will require at least half a metre between structures.

Quintas says he will look into getting electricity installed for those who are registered, had power before the fire and live outside the reblocking zone.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)