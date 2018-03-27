Chrissy Teigen says she knows who attacked Beyonce

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star Chrissy Teigen has claimed she knows who bit Beyonce on her face.

The 32-year-old model has claimed on Twitter that she has a strong suspicion who was responsible for attacking the chart-topping singer at an event last year.

Responding to the story told by actress Tiffany Haddish, Teigen wrote on the micro-blogging website: "I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face.

"I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she....is the worst. (sic)"

But Teigen - who is married to musician John Legend - subsequently revealed that her original guess about the culprit was proven to be wrong.

She confessed: "My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I never would have guessed. I'VE SAID TOO MUCH (sic)"

Haddish, 38, claimed that the bizarre incident occurred in December when she attended the same party as Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z.

She said that the unidentified guest got into an altercation with Beyonce, and during the incident, the woman is supposed to have bitten her on the face.

Haddish claimed: "Beyonce stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, 'Jay! Come here! This bh...' and snatched him."They went to the back of the room. I was like, 'What just happened?' And Beyonce's friend walked up and was like, 'Can you believe this bh just bit Beyonce?!'"

Haddish kept bumping into the actress throughout the night, and she was ready to confront her - but Beyonce managed to diffuse the situation.

She explained: "Near the end of the party, Beyonce's at the bar, so I said to Beyonce, 'Did she really bite you?' She was like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'She gonna get her ass beat tonight.'

"She was like, 'Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That bh is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bh is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.'"

