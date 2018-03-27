Caster to be SA flag bearer for Commonwealth Games
800m Champion Caster Semenya will be team South Africa’s official flag bearer for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia’s Gold Coast starting on the 4th of April.
JOHANNESBURG - Olympic and world 800m champion Caster Semenya will be team South Africa’s official flag bearer for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia starting on the 4th of April.
Semenya was confirmed as the team flag bearer at an official team send-off dinner on Monday night, where Sascoc president Gideon Sam and Sports Minister Thokozile Xasa challenged the team to be in the top five on the medals table.
“We are expecting gold medals and one specific expectation is that we return to the top five on the medals table,” said Minister Xasa.
The rest of the team will join the swimmers who are already Down Under in preparations for the games. Semenya says that medals are of utmost importance.
“For us as athletes, we always have goals and the collection of medals is the most important thing.”
Team South Africa will depart for Australia later this week.
Popular in Sport
-
Cricket Australia boss arrives in South Africa with axe poised
-
[WATCH] Aussie radio station roughs up Oz cricket team in parody music video
-
Warner expected to miss final Test in wake of ball-tampering scandal
-
[CARTOON] Aussies in a Sticky Situation
-
Warner exchanges words with spectator after dismissal
-
'Underarm' bowler Chappell expects Smith to be haunted forever
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.