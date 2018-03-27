Caster to be SA flag bearer for Commonwealth Games

800m Champion Caster Semenya will be team South Africa’s official flag bearer for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia’s Gold Coast starting on the 4th of April.

JOHANNESBURG - Olympic and world 800m champion Caster Semenya will be team South Africa’s official flag bearer for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia starting on the 4th of April.

Semenya was confirmed as the team flag bearer at an official team send-off dinner on Monday night, where Sascoc president Gideon Sam and Sports Minister Thokozile Xasa challenged the team to be in the top five on the medals table.

“We are expecting gold medals and one specific expectation is that we return to the top five on the medals table,” said Minister Xasa.

The rest of the team will join the swimmers who are already Down Under in preparations for the games. Semenya says that medals are of utmost importance.

“For us as athletes, we always have goals and the collection of medals is the most important thing.”

Team South Africa will depart for Australia later this week.