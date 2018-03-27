Cape Town-born Liesl Tommy to direct Trevor Noah movie

Tommy will direct the film based on Trevor Noah's autobiography 'Born a Crime' which will also star Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o.

NEW YORK - A South African Tony-nominated director will take on her first major movie about a homegrown hero.

Cape Town-born Liesl Tommy will direct the film based on Trevor Noah's autobiography Born a Crime which will also star Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o.

Tommy directed Nyong’o in the Broadway play Eclipse, for which she earned a directing nomination at the 2016 Tony Awards.

She’s also directed an episode of the TV series Queen Sugar, but Born a Crime will be her first major movie.

Tommy is currently directing a play in Boston.

In a Facebook post after the news was revealed, she said her family members received copies of Noah’s book as Christmas presents and she was unaware that she’d one day direct the film.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)