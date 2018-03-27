Cape Town-born Liesl Tommy to direct Trevor Noah movie
Tommy will direct the film based on Trevor Noah's autobiography 'Born a Crime' which will also star Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o.
NEW YORK - A South African Tony-nominated director will take on her first major movie about a homegrown hero.
Cape Town-born Liesl Tommy will direct the film based on Trevor Noah's autobiography Born a Crime which will also star Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o.
Tommy directed Nyong’o in the Broadway play Eclipse, for which she earned a directing nomination at the 2016 Tony Awards.
She’s also directed an episode of the TV series Queen Sugar, but Born a Crime will be her first major movie.
Tommy is currently directing a play in Boston.
In a Facebook post after the news was revealed, she said her family members received copies of Noah’s book as Christmas presents and she was unaware that she’d one day direct the film.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Aussie radio station roughs up Oz cricket team in parody music video
-
Chance the Rapper slams Heineken for 'terribly racist' commercial
-
Lotto results: Saturday 24 March 2018
-
Beyonce bitten by actress at December party
-
Brad Pitt 'has been casually dating'
-
Michael Buble to enjoy small things following son's cancer battle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.