Bulls' Papier named in Bok alignment camp

Blue Bulls scrumhalf Ambrose Papier is one of 11 Bulls players named in new Bok coach Rassie Erasmus’ first of three alignment camps.
JOHANNESBURG - Blue Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier is one of 11 Bulls players named in new Bok coach Rassie Erasmus’ first of three alignment camps.
Papier, who has impressed in the colours of his union the Bulls in Super Rugby this season so far, will have his first taste of a Springbok camp when the group assembles 1 to 4 April in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg.
The second camp is scheduled to run from 8 to 11 April, also in Vanderbijlpark, while Durban will host the third assessment camp from 22 to 25 April.
Eleven Bulls players will meet up with Erasmus, his assistant coaches and the rest of the Springbok management for the first of three sessions, where the focus will be on aspects such as on-field alignment, strength and conditioning, medicals and rugby fundamentals. No on-field activities are scheduled at this stage.
Erasmus says the camps were planned with both the Springbok preparations and the local teams’ Super Rugby commitments in mind.
“As much as we don’t want to disrupt the weekly preparations of our Vodacom Super Rugby teams it is equally important that we continue with preparations of the Springboks in the background,” said Erasmus.
“The Bulls have a bye on the weekend of 7 April, the Stormers and Lions are not involved the following weekend (14 April) while the Sharks are not in action on 28 April, allowing us the opportunity to assemble in three groups.
“We will be starting as a new group and it is therefore also very important that the Springbok coaches meet, engage and strategise with as many players as possible we have in mind for the forthcoming Tests against Wales and England.”
According to Erasmus, his coaching staff are working closely with the local Super Rugby franchises in the build-up to the international season.
“As part of our constant engagement with the Vodacom Super Rugby teams, our assistant coaches have been visiting them to help build a strong relationship and also to get a better understanding of how they prepare their teams.”
Bulls players will attend the first national alignment camp.
Forwards: Lizo Gqoboka (prop), Trevor Nyakane (prop), RG Snyman (lock), Jason Jenkins (lock), Lood de Jager (lock), Roelof Smit (loose forward).
Backs: Embrose Papier (scrumhalf), Handré Pollard (flyhalf), Jesse Kriel (centre), Travis Ismaiel (wing), Warrick Gelant (fullback).
