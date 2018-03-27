Australia leave CT hotel with Warner, Smith nowhere to be seen

The Australian cricket team boarded their bus at their Cape Town hotel with Captain and Vice-Captain Steve Smith and David Warner nowhere to be seen.

Various reports have suggested that both Smith and Warner have returned to Australia after the calamitous ball-tampering scandal from the third Test match at Newlands, that has rocked the world of cricket in the past 72 hours.

Despite those reports on the whereabouts of Smith and Warner and not being seen on the team bus on Tuesday morning, Cricket Australia has said that all members of the touring squad remain in South Africa, while an internal investigation into the matter continues.

CA CEO James Sutherland is also in the country to conduct the investigation and is expected to make the findings known in the next 24 hours.

The ICC have suspended Smith for the final Test match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg starting on Good Friday and fined him 100% of his match fee, while offender Cameron Bancroft was fined 75% of his match fee and slapped with three demerit points.

The Australian cricket leadership group has come under fire for the scandal from current and past players from around the world, while the Australian government has called for the resignation of coach Darren Lehmann and the demotion of both Smith and Warner as captain and vice-captain of the national side.

#SAvAUS Cameron Bancroft leaving the hotel. No sign of Steve Smith and it David Warner. pic.twitter.com/fyBRLDZAkV — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 27, 2018