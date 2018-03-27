Australia adds opener Renshaw to squad for Wanderers Test
Matthew Renshaw will fly out immediately after the Sheffield Shield Final in Brisbane later on Tuesday to join up with his teammates in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Opening batsman Matthew Renshaw has been added to the Australia squad for the final Test at the Wanderers starting on Friday.
Renshaw will fly out immediately after the Sheffield Shield Final in Brisbane later on Tuesday to join up with his teammates in Johannesburg.
The left-hander has been in great form in the Australian domestic league, scoring three centuries in as many games since the Christmas break.
Renshaw last represented Australia in September against Bangladesh in Chittagong before being replaced at the top of the order by Cameron Bancroft for the Ashes and the ongoing tour of South Africa.
There has also been speculation that others could be added to the squad with Renshaw’s state teammate, Joe Burns one of those who could potentially make the trip for the final Test, although Cricket
Australia have yet to confirm any other additions.
The only other batting option available to Australia is Peter Handscomb, who is likely to replace the suspended Steve Smith in the middle order.
Warner and Bancroft are yet to receive any sanctions from Cricket Australia, but Renshaw’s addition to the squad suggests he could feature at the top of the order come Friday.
Popular in Sport
-
Australia leave CT hotel with Warner, Smith nowhere to be seen
-
Cricket Australia boss arrives in South Africa with axe poised
-
[WATCH] Aussie radio station roughs up Oz cricket team in parody music video
-
[LISTEN] How cameras caught Cameron Bancroft red-handed
-
Just not cricket... How to change the surface of a ball
-
Warner exchanges words with spectator after dismissal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.