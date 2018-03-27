Australia adds opener Renshaw to squad for Wanderers Test

Matthew Renshaw will fly out immediately after the Sheffield Shield Final in Brisbane later on Tuesday to join up with his teammates in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Opening batsman Matthew Renshaw has been added to the Australia squad for the final Test at the Wanderers starting on Friday.

The left-hander has been in great form in the Australian domestic league, scoring three centuries in as many games since the Christmas break.

Renshaw last represented Australia in September against Bangladesh in Chittagong before being replaced at the top of the order by Cameron Bancroft for the Ashes and the ongoing tour of South Africa.

There has also been speculation that others could be added to the squad with Renshaw’s state teammate, Joe Burns one of those who could potentially make the trip for the final Test, although Cricket

Australia have yet to confirm any other additions.

The only other batting option available to Australia is Peter Handscomb, who is likely to replace the suspended Steve Smith in the middle order.

Warner and Bancroft are yet to receive any sanctions from Cricket Australia, but Renshaw’s addition to the squad suggests he could feature at the top of the order come Friday.