Anderson through to Miami Open fourth round
Anderson needed three sets to beat the 32nd seed Russian, eventually winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to set up a meeting with either Tomas Berdych or Francis Tiafoe.
JOHANNESBURG - Kevin Anderson saw off the challenge of Karen Khachanov to advance to the fourth round of the Miami Open on Monday.
Elsewhere, 20-year-old German, Alexander Zverev also fought back from a set down to defeat Spain’s David Ferrer 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 as he moved a step closer to his maiden title in 2018.
Zverev broke Ferrer’s serve three times in the second set and twice more in the third to set up a fourth round clash with Australian Nick Kyrgios, who saw off Fabio Fognini in two sets.
Earlier in the day, Fernando Verdasco saw off Roger Federer’s conqueror Thanasi Kokkinakis. Verdasco had to dig deep though as he claimed a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(4) win over the Australian qualifier.
The Spaniard also had to deal with issues off the court after he and Nick Kyrgios got into a spat over Twitter after the Australian expressed his desire for Verdasco to lose against his fellow Australian.
Verdasco will face Spaniard Pablo Correno Busta after he beat American Steve Johnson in straight sets.
Dennis Shapovalov continued the trend of sending big names home early as he upset 11th seed Sam Querry 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
