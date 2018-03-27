Absa accuses Public Protector of lying to Parliament

The 'Business Day' reported the letter points out a number of instances in which the Public Protector had misled Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Justice Committee has confirmed it's received a letter from Absa's legal representatives, accusing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of lying to Members of Parliament.

Mkhwebane appeared before the committee 6 March to explain details in her report into the apartheid-era bailout of Bankorp.

Justice Portfolio Committee Chairperson Mathole Motshekga says: “We have received a letter from Absa, alleging that the Public Protector has lied. We have written to her to ask her comments on the allegations before that we can take the matter forward.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)